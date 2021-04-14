FIA Statement On The US Senate Confirmation Of Gary Gensler To Chair The SEC

FIA President and CEO Walt Lukken today made the following s tatement after the US Senate voted to confirm Gary Gensler as Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC):
“FIA congratulates Gary Gensler on his confirmation to lead the SEC in the Biden Administration. Chairman Gensler is an experienced regulator who will bring a wealth of knowledge to a challenging set of issues before the SEC and the financial industry. FIA looks forward to working with Chairman Gensler and his fellow commissioners to support transparent, competitive and soundly regulated financial markets.”