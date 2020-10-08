FIA September 2020 SEF Tracker

Trading volume on SEFs reached $726 billion in average notional value per day during September 2020. Trading was up in every category.
Trading of interest rate swaps and other non-FRA rates products was $367.2 billion per day in September, up 45.1% from August 2020 but down 15% from September 2019. FRA trading reached $244.1 billion in average daily trading in September, up 16.9% from the previous month but down 28.2% from a year ago.
Credit default swap trading averaged $58.5 billion per day in September, up 257.8% from August and the second highest amount ever recorded for any September. Bloomberg’s market share stayed at 70.8% while Tradeweb’s share increased to 23.9%.
FX trading on SEFs reached $56.2 billion per day in September, an increase of 9.6% from the previous month but a 4.7% decrease from September 2019. Tullett Prebon had the largest share of the trading volume, with 29.3%, followed by BGC with 23.4%.
