FIA October 2020 SEF Tracker

Trading volume on SEFs reached $581.5 billion in average notional value per day during October 2020. Trading was down in every category.
Trading of interest rate swaps and other non-FRA rates products was $274.3 billion per day in October, down 25.3% from September 2020 and down 5% from October 2019. FRA trading reached $221.5 billion in average daily trading in October, down 9.3% from the previous month and down 13.4% from a year ago.
Credit default swap trading averaged $33.3 billion per day in October, down 43.2% from September and the lowest amount ever recorded for any October since 2017. Bloomberg’s market share increased to 73.7% while Tradeweb’s share decreased to 17.6%.
FX trading on SEFs reached $52.5 billion per day in October, a decrease of 6.5% from the previous month and a 2.9% decrease from October 2019. Tullett Prebon had the largest share of the trading volume, with 29.2%, followed by BGC with 22.4%.
