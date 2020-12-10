FIA November 2020 SEF Tracker

Trading volume on SEFs reached $553.4 billion in average notional value per day during November 2020. Trading was down in every category except non-FRA and FX trading.
Trading of interest rate swaps and other non-FRA rates products was $308.5 billion per day in November, up 12.5% from October 2020 and up 3.7% from November 2019. FRA trading reached $159.2 billion in average daily trading in November, down 28.1% from the previous month and down 22.9% from a year ago.
Credit default swap trading averaged $30.1 billion per day in November, down 9.5% from October but the second highest amount ever recorded for any November. Bloomberg’s market share decreased to 72.1% while Tradeweb’s share increased to 21.3%.
FX trading on SEFs reached $55.5 billion per day in November, an increase of 5.7% from the previous month and a 0.2% increase from November 2019. Tullett Prebon had the largest share of the trading volume, with 28.2%, followed by BGC with 23.5%.
