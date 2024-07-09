FIA June 2024 SEF Tracker

|
Trading volume on swap execution facilities reached $1.25 trillion in average notional value per day during June 2024. This was up 8.8% from the previous month and up 34.1% from the same month of the previous year. Compared to May 2024, trading was up in every category except the FRA sector.
Trading of interest rate swaps and other non-FRA rates products was $963.8 billion per day in June. This level was up 8.5% from May 2024 and up 50.5% from June 2023. Tradeweb had the largest share of trading volume with 61.1%. Tullett Prebon had the second highest share with 14.9%.
FRA trading reached $145.1 billion in average daily trading in June. This amount of daily trading was down 3.6% from the previous month and down 21.9% from a year ago.
Credit default swap trading averaged $52.5 billion per day in June. Bloomberg’s market share increased to 70% and Tradeweb’s share decreased to 21%.
FX trading on SEFs reached $83.8 billion per day in June, the highest level ever recorded for any June but an increase of 14.9% from the previous month. Tullett Prebon had the largest share of the trading volume with 25.3%. BGC held the second highest share with 20.7%.