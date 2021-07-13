FIA June 2021 SEF Tracker

Trading volume on swap execution facilities reached $866.3 billion in average notional value per day during June 2021. This was up 14.4% from the previous month and up 10.6% from the same month of the previous year.
Trading of interest rate swaps and other non-FRA rates products was $525.8 billion per day in June, up 18% from May 2021 and up 48.3% from June 2020. FRA trading reached $250.5 billion in average daily trading in June, up 12.6% from the previous month but down 25.3% from a year ago.
Credit default swap trading averaged $27.3 billion per day in June, the lowest level recorded for any June since 2017. Bloomberg’s market share increased to 68.4% and Tradeweb’s share increased to 19%.
FX trading on SEFs reached $62.7 billion per day in June, the third highest amount recorded for any June and an increase of 9.2% from the previous month. Tullett Prebon had the largest share of the trading volume with 31.7%. BGC moved past Tradition to achieve the second highest share with 20.6%.
