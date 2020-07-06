FIA: June 2020 SEF Tracker

Trading volume on SEFs reached $783 billion in average notional value per day during June 2020. Trading was up in every category.
Trading of interest rate swaps and other non-FRA rates products was $354.5 billion per day in June, up 2.9% from May 2020 but down 33% from June 2019. FRA trading reached $335.4 billion in average daily trading in June, up 30.6% from the previous month but down 11.2% from a year ago.
Credit default swap trading averaged $37.6 billion per day in June, up 37% from May and the second highest amount ever recorded for June since 2014. Bloomberg decreased its market share to 72.3% while Tradeweb’s share increased to 19.8%.
FX trading on SEFs reached $55.5 billion per day in June, an increase of 12.8% from the previous month but a 13.9% decrease from June 2019. Tullett Prebon had the largest share of the trading volume, with 30.9%, followed by BGC with 22%.
