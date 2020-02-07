FIA January 2020 SEF Tracker

Trading volume on SEFs reached a record level of $1.1 trillion in average notional value per day during January 2020. The increase in trading volume mainly took place in the forward rate agreements sector.
Trading of interest rate swaps and other non-FRA rates products was $369.6 billion per day in January, up 36.2% from December 2019 but down 1.9% from January 2019. FRA trading reached $592 billion in average daily trading in January, up 407.3% from the previous month and up 29.6% from a year ago.
FX trading in January reached $58 billion in average daily notional value, down 5.3% from January 2019 and the third highest amount recorded for any January.
Credit default swap trading averaged $34 billion per day in January, the third highest amount recorded for any January.
