FIA February 2021 SEF Tracker

Trading volume on swap execution facilities reached $1.08 trillion in average notional value per day during February 2021. That was the second highest monthly average in the history of SEF trading, eclipsed only by January's record-breaking $1.36 trillion in average daily trading volume.
Trading of interest rate swaps and other non-FRA rates products was $542 billion per day in February, down 7.6% from January 2021 but up 23.7% from February 2020. FRA trading reached $438 billion in average daily trading in February, down 35% from the previous month but up 53.7% from a year ago.
Credit default swap trading averaged $39.2 billion per day in February, up 13.7% from January and the fourth highest amount recorded for any February. Bloomberg’s market share increased to 70.3% while Tradeweb’s share decreased to 15.9%.
FX trading on SEFs reached $64.6 billion per day in February, the second highest amount recorded for any February but a decrease of 0.9% from the previous month. Tullett Prebon had the largest share of the trading volume, with 29.2%, followed by BGC with 22.8%.
Overview: Recent trading activity for interest rate derivatives, credit default derivatives and foreign exchange derivatives on swap execution facilities in the US.
Comparison Table: Monthly data on trading activity at each swap execution facility, with separate tables for interest rate derivatives, credit default derivatives, and foreign exchange derivatives.
Historical Volume: Monthly volume on SEFs in three asset classes: interest rates, credit and foreign exchange as well as ranking of volume by asset class and ranking of SEFs by volume.
Rates Monthly Volume: Based on trading of foreign exchange derivatives on SEFs in the US, the visualizations include monthly volume, volume ranked by currency, volume for each SEF and market share for each SEF.
Credit Monthly Volume: Based on trading of foreign exchange derivatives on SEFs in the US, the visualizations include monthly volume, volume ranked by index name, volume for each SEF and market share for each SEF.
FX Monthly Volume: Based on trading of foreign exchange derivatives on SEFs in the US, the visualizations include monthly volume, volume ranked by quote currency, volume for each SEF and market share for each SEF.
FIA publishes three other data products: the FCM Tracker, which provides insights on the financial condition of futures commission merchants in the U.S.; the CCP Tracker, which provides quarterly data on risk exposures at derivatives clearinghouses; and, a monthly report on exchange-traded derivatives volume and open interest. FIA provides these data products as a service to its members and as part of its mission to promote better understanding of the global derivatives markets.