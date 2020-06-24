FIA President and CEO Walt Lukken today applauded the career of FIA Board of Directors Chair Jerome Kemp as he announced his retirement from Citi, capping off a successful 36-year career in the futures industry—the last nine years at Citi as an FIA board member. Kemp will also step down as FIA chair, which he has held since 2018.
“I congratulate Jerome on his many years of service in the listed and cleared derivatives industry, and for the contributions he has made to the industry and FIA Board. In his nine years on the board, and the last two as chair, Jerome has worked with distinction to drive positive change for our industry. His leadership has raised the standards for our industry to make our markets more resilient, safer and competitive,” said Lukken. “I will miss his friendship and counsel, and I wish him the very best for the future.”
Current Vice-Chair Nicholas Rustad of JP Morgan will become Acting Chair until annual elections at FIA’s Board meeting next spring.
FIA Applauds The Career Of Board Chair Jerome Kemp
