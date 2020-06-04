FIA Announces Virtual Alternative To IDX

FIA announced that it will be holding its annual International Derivatives Expo in a virtual format on June 23-25. IDX-V will offer three half-days of programming where industry experts and leaders will debate and discuss the importance and resilience of markets during a critical time globally and provide insight on lessons learned from the recent market volatility and in the current landscape. IDX-V will focus on the pandemic's impact on markets infrastructure, systems, and commodities markets. FIA canceled the annual in-person IDX conference this year because of government and travel restrictions due to the Covid-19 outbreak.
Each day FIA will broadcast two hours of keynote speakers, industry and regulator panelists on the following main topics:
June 23 - Market infrastructure: the importance of cleared derivatives during critical times
Speakers and panelists will share their views on how market infrastructure has functioned in the first half of 2020.
June 24 - Volatility and the pandemic: did systems work?
The recent market volatility and consequences of a world in lockdown both had an impact on the trading and post-trade processing of cleared derivatives. These sessions look at how systems along the trade cycle functioned.
June 25 - Commodities and the unexpected consequences of COVID-19
How have global commodities markets been impacted by the pandemic? Thursday’s program will look at the fundamentals as well as the specific areas of concern for this asset class as well as the longer-term implications.
Visit https://www.fia.org/idx for more information and registration.
