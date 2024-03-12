FIA Announces New Board Members At Boca 2024

FIA today announced the election of three new directors at its annual meeting in Boca Raton, Florida.

Susan Gaughan, Société Générale

Nelson Neale, CHS Hedging LLC

Harris L. Kay, Davis Wright Tremaine LLP

Susan Gaughan is a managing director at Société Générale and branch manager for SG Americas Securities in Chicago. She is also a principal of the bank's futures commission merchant. Nelson Neale is president of CHS Hedging, the futures commission merchant subsidiary of CHS Inc. Harris Kay is a partner in the law firm of Davis Wright Tremaine and the partner-in-charge of the firm's Chicago office. Gaughan and Neale represent primary members of FIA. Kay represents an associate member.



FIA also announced the re-election of the following directors for two-year terms:



Primary Member Directors:

Gordon Alexander, Deutsche Bank AG

Thomas Anderson, ADM Investor Services, Inc.

Alicia Crighton, Goldman, Sachs & Co. LLC

Jan Bart de Boer, ABN AMRO Clearing Bank N.V.

Thomas Gillis, Wells Fargo Securities, LLC

Jason Swankoski, Morgan Stanley

Associate Member Directors:

Teresa Lopez, BP Products North America Inc.

At-Large Member Director:

Jamila Piracci, Roos Innovations

Following the election, the board re-appointed three directors currently serving as officers:

Vice Chair - Gary Saunders, Barclays

Treasurer - Eric Aldous, RBC Capital Markets

Secretary - Najib Lamhaouar, HSBC Securities

Alicia Crighton, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC will continue as chair after being approved last year for a two-year term.



The board also appointed Mark Bortnik, Morgan Stanley International, to the board on an ex-officio basis as representing the Europe Advisory Board.



The FIA’s board of directors holds elections each year at the annual meeting in March, with terms staggered so that approximately half of the directors are elected each year.



A full list of FIA’s leadership can be accessed here.