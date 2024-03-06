Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FIA Announces 2024 President’s Award Winners - Annual Award Honors Individuals From FIA's Member Firms Who Have Advanced Key Strategic Initiatives

Date 06/03/2024

FIA today announced the winners of its President's Award, an annual honor that recognizes outstanding individuals for their contributions to the global cleared derivatives industry over the past year.

The 2024 class of President's Award winners are:

  • Natalia da Gama, President's Award – Advocacy
  • Helen Gordon, President's Award – Capital
  • Martin Kalnins, President's Award – CCP Risk
  • Julian O'Leary, President’s Award – Operations
  • Lou Rosato, President's Award – Operations

 

"FIA relies on partners at our member firms to help manage industry-wide projects, contribute to comment letters, inform the industry about emerging trends, and respond quickly to unexpected market events," said FIA President and CEO Walt Lukken. "This award recognizes these five individuals for their direct and meaningful contributions to our work over the past year. FIA is grateful to all of them for partnering with us in our mission of supporting open, transparent and competitive derivatives markets."

The FIA President's Award was established in 2023 and is in addition to the annual FIA Hall of Fame, which honors the lifetime achievements of key individuals in the listed and cleared derivatives industry.  

Learn more about the 2024 President's Award winners.

