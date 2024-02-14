FIA Announces 2024 Hall Of Fame Honorees

FIA today announced the induction of 12 new members into the FIA Hall of Fame. The new members will be honored at an awards ceremony during FIA's annual International Futures Industry Conference in Boca Raton, Fla., on 12 March.
"We established the FIA Hall of Fame to recognize the people who have made exceptional contributions to the growth and development of the listed and cleared derivatives industry," said President and CEO of FIA Walt Lukken. "This year's inductees represent business leaders, policymakers and visionaries who have provided the leadership and support necessary to keep our industry growing. We are grateful for their service and honored to present them with this recognition."
The following individuals were inducted into the 2024 Hall of Fame:
This year's class joins 190 other honorees in the Hall of Fame, which was established in 2005 on FIA’s 50th anniversary.
The Hall of Fame celebrates individuals in the listed and cleared derivatives industry who have made key contributions to the markets during their careers. Inductees come from both the private and public sectors and are chosen by a distinguished panel comprised of existing FIA Hall of Fame members and global industry executives.
Members of the Hall of Fame are selected based on their lifetime contributions to the industry with a focus on demonstrated leadership, innovative and impactful achievement, break-through accomplishment, industry collaboration and volunteerism and dedication.
Inductees reflect the diverse and inclusive nature of the industry and come from many different parts of the world with unique backgrounds and experiences. One thing that unites them all, however, is a passionate determination to build strong, healthy, safe and competitive markets.
Learn more about the FIA Hall of Fame.