FIA Announces 2024 Hall Of Fame Honorees

FIA today announced the induction of 12 new members into the FIA Hall of Fame . The new members will be honored at an awards ceremony during FIA's annual International Futures Industry Conference in Boca Raton, Fla., on 12 March.

"We established the FIA Hall of Fame to recognize the people who have made exceptional contributions to the growth and development of the listed and cleared derivatives industry," said President and CEO of FIA Walt Lukken. "This year's inductees represent business leaders, policymakers and visionaries who have provided the leadership and support necessary to keep our industry growing. We are grateful for their service and honored to present them with this recognition."