FIA Announces 2023 Hall Of Fame Honorees

FIA has announced the induction of 12 new members to the FIA Hall of Fame. The new members will be honored at an awards ceremony during FIA's annual International Futures Industry Conference in Boca Raton, Fla., on March 15.

"We established the FIA Hall of Fame to recognize the people who have made exceptional contributions to the growth and development of the futures, options and listed derivatives industry," said President and CEO of FIA Walt Lukken. "This year's inductees represent business leaders, advocates, policymakers, and visionaries who have provided the leadership and support necessary to keep our industry growing. We are grateful for their service and honored to present them with this recognition."

The following individuals were inducted into the Hall of Fame:

This year's class joins 175 other honorees in the Hall of Fame.

The FIA Hall of Fame celebrates individuals in the listed and cleared derivatives industry who have made key contributions to our markets during their careers. FIA established the Hall of Fame in 2005 to commemorate the association's 50th anniversary and to celebrate the men and women who have contributed their time, talent, and passion to building our industry and impacting its members. Inductees come from both the private and public sectors, and are chosen by a distinguished panel comprised of existing FIA Hall of Fame members and global industry executives.

Members of the Hall of Fame are selected based on their lifetime contributions to our industry with a focus on demonstrated leadership, innovative and impactful achievement, break-through accomplishment, and industry collaboration, volunteerism and dedication.

Inductees reflect the diverse and inclusive nature of our industry and come from many different parts of the world, with unique backgrounds and experiences. One thing that unites them all, however, is a passionate determination to build strong, healthy, safe, and competitive markets.

