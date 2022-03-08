FIA Announces 2022 Hall Of Fame Inductees

FIA today announced the induction of 10 new members into the FIA Hall of Fame. This year’s class joins 165 other honorees in the Hall of Fame, which was established in 2005 on FIA’s 50th anniversary. The new members will be honored at an awards ceremony during FIA’s annual International Futures Industry Conference in Boca Raton, Fl.
Walt Lukken, president and CEO of FIA said: “We established the FIA Hall of Fame to recognize the people who have made exceptional contributions to the growth and development of the futures, options and listed derivatives industry. This year’s inductees represent business leaders, advocates, policymakers, and visionaries who have provided the leadership and support necessary to keep our industry growing. We are grateful for their service and honored to present them with this recognition.”
The following individuals were inducted into the Hall of Fame:
Sharon Bowen
Ron Filler
Arthur Hahn
Chuck Hohman
Blythe Masters
Joanne Medero
Ken Raisler
Steve Sparke
Steve Staszak
Hiromi Yamaji
The Hall of Fame celebrates and recognizes the significant contributions individuals have made to the listed and cleared derivatives industry. Inductees are chosen by a panel of industry veterans and Hall of Fame members who consider nominees' long-time experience and contributions to the industry over the course of their careers.
Learn more about the Hall of Fame.