FEX Global, The Newly Launched Australian Futures Exchange, Contracts With Trading Technologies To Distribute The TT® Platform To Market Participants - All Energy, Commodity And Environmental Derivatives Listed On FEX Global Are Now Tradable Through TT

Trading Technologies International, Inc. (TT), a global provider of high-performance professional trading software, infrastructure and data solutions, and FEX Global, a newly launched Australian futures exchange, today announced that FEX Global has contracted with Trading Technologies to provide the exchange’s trading participants with the company’s TT trading platform.
In addition, all futures and options listed on FEX Global are available for trading through TT and accessible to the company’s global customer base. Users can leverage TT’s full suite of tools, including functionality for spread and algo trading, charting and analytics, mobile trading, options, FIX services and API development, to trade a range of traditional and emerging products spanning the energy, commodity and environmental classes.
“TT will facilitate broad market access to FEX Global by allowing market participants to manage risk using our proven professional trading technology from virtually any location and device. At the same time, our collaboration with FEX will enable deeper market penetration for TT among energy, commodity and environmental traders in the Asia/Pacific region,” said Guy Scott, EVP Global Head of Sales at Trading Technologies. “We are excited to be working with FEX Global on this milestone venture and congratulate the team on their successful launch.”
“Trading Technologies has worked conscientiously with us for many years to bring our project to fruition. In addition to their operational excellence, we have greatly appreciated their can-do attitude and attention to customer needs and nuances. We are looking forward to a long and constructive relationship with this great Chicago firm,” said Brian Price, FEX Global Executive Chairman.
FEX Global opened with futures and options in Australian power, Australian dollar iron ore, and Japan and ESPO crude. The exchange will further expand its product offering in Q3 2021 to include gas, solar, battery storage, environmental contracts, LGC, ACCU subject to the relevant regulatory approvals.
With market connectivity that spans six continents, TT’s privately managed infrastructure delivers secure market access and superior performance from anywhere in the world. Designed specifically for professional traders, TT incorporates a broad array of customizable tools to accommodate trading strategies that range from manual point-and-click trading to single-digit microsecond automated order entry.