FESE: Winners Of The European Small And Mid-Cap Awards 2023

Yesterday evening, we celebrated the 11th edition of the European Small and Mid-Cap Awards, organised by the Federation of European Securities Exchanges (FESE), EuropeanIssuers and the European Commission's Directorate-General for Internal Market, Industry, Entrepreneurship and SMEs during the SME Assembly in Bilbao (Spain). For the 2023 edition, we are fortunate to have the support and collaboration of BME, SIX Group.
The Awards highlight excellent SMEs from across the EU that have accessed capital markets via an Initial Public Offering (IPO) in the preceding two calendar years. They display the diversity of European markets and aim to promote stock listings on EU public markets, in particular targeting SMEs and growth companies.
Nominated companies are assessed by an independent, expert jury via four categories:
The Jury also assigned a Special Mention, to recognise an initiative, an individual or a company that has had a significant impact on small and mid-cap issuers accessing capital markets.
- the Star of 2023, awarded to an outstanding corporate citizen that stands out in a broad range of areas (e.g. ESG, financial and economic performances, reputation) as an exceptional leader in its class;
- the Star of Innovation, awarded to a newly listed small or mid-cap company that places innovation (i.e. in corporate strategy and/or marketing strategy and/or the use of new technology) at the centre of its strategy for business development;
- the International Star, awarded to a newly listed small and mid-cap company that boasts impressive results in terms of international sales, profit and market share growth;
- the Rising Star, awarded to an SME with a market capitalisation of up to €200m that displays remarkable growth potential;