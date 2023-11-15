FESE: Winners Of The European Small And Mid-Cap Awards 2023



Bonifacio García-Porras, Head of Unit SMEs, DG GROW, European Commission, said: “Access to public capital markets is vital for EU company growth and complements private funding. This year's nominations were outstanding, and the jury did an excellent job. The awarded SMEs excelled in growth, innovative business models, exceptional products or services, and successful international expansion. We hope these companies inspire other European businesses to pursue access to EU capital markets.”



Petr Koblic, President of FESE, added: “Many congratulations to this year’s winners. Even if ultimately we only crowned one winner per category, being listed on capital markets is already a big achievement – one that makes every public company a winner in their own right. These Awards showcase successful IPOs from all over Europe and provide clear examples of the advantages of listing on exchanges for companies seeking to access finance.”



Luc Vansteenkiste, Chairman of EuropeanIssuers, commented: “I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all finalists and winners of the awards. Small and medium enterprises are the backbone of the European economy. They are vitally important in creating jobs, supporting growth and boosting innovation. It is pleasing that the CMU Action Plan includes important actions to help these companies support their journey through their access to finance on capital markets. The challenge for the future is to find the perfect balance between the need for European harmonization and the respect of the local SME’s specificities.”



“Today’s award ceremony showcases examples of successful small and mid-cap companies, they are an example of vision and courage to go for stock exchange in order to make their companies grow and prosper. So let me congratulate them and wish them a successful future.”