BV_Trial Banner.gif
Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

Mondo Visione Contextual Ad MV 468 x 60 Your Brand Our Audience MV 468 x 60 Your Hard To Reach CCData-468x60x2.jpg BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23

FESE: Winners Of The European Small And Mid-Cap Awards 2023

Date 15/11/2023

Yesterday evening, we celebrated the 11th edition of the European Small and Mid-Cap Awards, organised by the Federation of European Securities Exchanges (FESE), EuropeanIssuers and the European Commission's Directorate-General for Internal Market, Industry, Entrepreneurship and SMEs during the SME Assembly in Bilbao (Spain). For the 2023 edition, we are fortunate to have the support and collaboration of BME, SIX Group.



The Awards highlight excellent SMEs from across the EU that have accessed capital markets via an Initial Public Offering (IPO) in the preceding two calendar years. They display the diversity of European markets and aim to promote stock listings on EU public markets, in particular targeting SMEs and growth companies.
Nominated companies are assessed by an independent, expert jury via four categories:

 

  • the Star of 2023, awarded to an outstanding corporate citizen that stands out in a broad range of areas (e.g. ESG, financial and economic performances, reputation) as an exceptional leader in its class;
  • the Star of Innovation, awarded to a newly listed small or mid-cap company that places innovation (i.e. in corporate strategy and/or marketing strategy and/or the use of new technology) at the centre of its strategy for business development;
  • the International Star, awarded to a newly listed small and mid-cap company that boasts impressive results in terms of international sales, profit and market share growth;
  • the Rising Star, awarded to an SME with a market capitalisation of up to €200m that displays remarkable growth potential;
The Jury also assigned a Special Mention, to recognise an initiative, an individual or a company that has had a significant impact on small and mid-cap issuers accessing capital markets.

 
The Winners of the European Small and Mid-Cap Awards 2023

 
Star of 2023



Waga Energy was created in 2015 near Grenoble (France) by three engineers from Air Liquide. The company deploys a breakthrough technology called WAGABOX® for upgrading landfill gas into biomethane, a renewable substitute for fossil-based naturel gas. Waga Energy finances, builds, owns and operates the WAGABOX® units under long-term contracts with landfill operators for the supply of landfill gas, and generates income by selling biomethane to energy utilities and corporates. To date, Waga Energy operates 17 WAGABOX® units in France, Spain and Canada, and 16 more are under construction. The company employees 190 worldwide and has subsidiaries in the US, Canada, Spain, Italy and the UK. Waga Energy is listed on Euronext Paris.
 
Star of Innovation




 
SolidWorld Group S.p.A. is the parent of a group of 11 companies founded in the early 2000s by engineer Roberto Rizzo. The Group is a leading developer and integrator of the latest and most comprehensive digital 3D software and hardware for manufacturing companies, supporting and accelerating their journey to Industry 4.0. Thanks to SolidWorld, all stages of production - as far as sale and recycling - are integrated using technologies that make the production process faster more sustainable and more efficient. It operates through 14 offices and 3 technology hubs and has over 150 employees and more than 9,000 client enterprises. The SolidWorld Group reported revenues of Euro 57.7 million in 2022, with a value of production of Euro 60.8 million and EBITDA of Euro 4.1 million. SolidWorld Group is listed on Borsa Italiana. 
International Star











 
 

Kempower We design and manufacture reliable and user-friendly DC fast-charging solutions for electric vehicles. Our vision is to create the world’s most desired EV charging solutions for everyone, everywhere. Our product development and production are based in Finland, with the majority of our materials and components sourced locally. We focus on all areas of e-mobility, from electric cars, trucks, and buses to machines and marine. Our modular and scalable charging system and world-class software are designed by EV drivers for EV drivers, enabling the best user experience for our customers around the world. Kempower is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.
Rising Star









 
 
Scandinavian Medical Solutions A/S is an independent Danish provider of used diagnostic imaging equipment, parts, and cutting-edge rental solutions for hospitals, clinics, and distributors worldwide. The organization was founded in 2018, By CEO Jens Krohn,  with a mission to facilitate better access to high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic imaging.  SMS is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen.
 
 
 
Special Mention









 
Starteepo‘s journey began in 2017 with the crazy idea of his founder, economist Frantisek Bostl, to build a new sustainable and fair capital market that really helps in a small Eastern European country that has a zero capital market tradition! The mission of Starteepo is to fund great businesses and through their IPO boutique help SMEs access the Prague Stock Exchange's new market segment START. Starteepo helped seven companies to access the START Market on a total of 14 transactions. Starteepo was submitted by Prague Stock Exchange.
 
 
Bonifacio García-PorrasHead of Unit SMEs, DG GROW, European Commission, said: “Access to public capital markets is vital for EU company growth and complements private funding. This year's nominations were outstanding, and the jury did an excellent job. The awarded SMEs excelled in growth, innovative business models, exceptional products or services, and successful international expansion. We hope these companies inspire other European businesses to pursue access to EU capital markets.”

Petr KoblicPresident of FESE, added: “Many congratulations to this year’s winners. Even if ultimately we only crowned one winner per category, being listed on capital markets is already a big achievement – one that makes every public company a winner in their own right. These Awards showcase successful IPOs from all over Europe and provide clear examples of the advantages of listing on exchanges for companies seeking to access finance.”

“SMEs are the foundation of the European economy. They are vitally important in creating jobs, supporting growth and boosting innovation. Supporting companies such as those celebrated last night to grow is essential to the green and digital transitions.”

Luc VansteenkisteChairman of EuropeanIssuers, commented: “I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all finalists and winners of the awards. Small and medium enterprises are the backbone of the European economy. They are vitally important in creating jobs, supporting growth and boosting innovation. It is pleasing that the CMU Action Plan includes important actions to help these companies support their journey through their access to finance on capital markets. The challenge for the future is to find the perfect balance between the need for European harmonization and the respect of the local SME’s specificities.”

“Today’s award ceremony showcases examples of successful small and mid-cap companies, they are an example of vision and courage to go for stock exchange in order to make their companies grow and prosper. So let me congratulate them and wish them a successful future.”
MV 120 X 600 Your Brand Our Audience MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg
MV 120 X 600 Your Brand Our Audience MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg