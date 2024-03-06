FESE Response To The UK FCA Consultation On Improving Transparency For Bond And Derivative Markets

Generally, FESE believes that the pre-trade transparency regime needs to be simplified and made more coherent for the market.
- FESE considers that the number of options available in the post-transparency regime should be reduced, in particular waivers that enable only partial publication or no publication of trades as well as the 4-week waiver. We do not favour long deferral periods.
- For the reasons to increase transparency, FESE does not agree with the FCA proposal to completely remove pre-trade transparency for investment firms (including SIs). On the contrary, pre-trade transparency requirements for SIs should be better enforced and simplified to increase data quality.
- FESE suggests reducing the complexity of the current framework by only allowing one timeframe for deferred publication, irrespective of which waiver is used.
Download