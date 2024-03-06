FESE Response To The UK FCA Consultation On Improving Transparency For Bond And Derivative Markets

Generally, FESE believes that the pre-trade transparency regime needs to be simplified and made more coherent for the market.

FESE considers that the number of options available in the post-transparency regime should be reduced, in particular waivers that enable only partial publication or no publication of trades as well as the 4-week waiver. We do not favour long deferral periods.

For the reasons to increase transparency, FESE does not agree with the FCA proposal to completely remove pre-trade transparency for investment firms (including SIs). On the contrary, pre-trade transparency requirements for SIs should be better enforced and simplified to increase data quality.

FESE suggests reducing the complexity of the current framework by only allowing one timeframe for deferred publication, irrespective of which waiver is used.

