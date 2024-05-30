Today, FESE launched its FESE Manifesto: ‘C.H.E.C.K-list – Getting European Capital Markets in motion’ a C.H.E.C.K.-list from the exchange industry to get European capital markets in motion for the next political mandate.

The decline in competitiveness of our financial markets poses a significant threat to Europe’s economic growth and ability to support the green and digital transformations. While significant progress has been made since the onset of the CMU, the EU needs to expand its capital markets to perform in line with its economic potential.

To maximise the potential of a successful CMU, FESE’s manifesto underlines the following C.H.E.C.K.-list:

C reate deep and transparent liquidity pools – Reduce fragmentation and dark trading to offer a world-leading market for issuers and investors

reate deep and transparent liquidity pools – Reduce fragmentation and dark trading to offer a world-leading market for issuers and investors H arness existing funding – Channel investments and pensions

arness existing funding – Channel investments and pensions E nsure data quality – Develop a globally competitive data economy

nsure data quality – Develop a globally competitive data economy C ut taxation – Attract investment and participation through fiscal incentives

ut taxation – Attract investment and participation through fiscal incentives K ey to regulation – Cut red tape to increase competitiveness

Click here for full details.