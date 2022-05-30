FESE: European Retirement Week 2022 Takes Place From 28th November – 3rd December

European Retirement Week 2022 will take place from 28th November through to 3rd December 2022.

The group of stakeholders behind the initiative jointly promote the two main goals of European Retirement Week: raising awareness of the pension challenge, and serving as a platform for stakeholders and policymakers to discuss possible solutions to ensure that people in Europe can count on adequate and sustainable pensions, today and tomorrow.

Demographic changes, combined with rising poverty rates among older persons, heightened environmental risks, and budgetary constraints, are placing severe pressures on pension systems. European Retirement Week was launched amid and in response to this context as a forum for interested parties to share ideas and best practices.

The exact details of the 2022 programme will be published after the summer on a new, dedicated website.

Participating associations: Association for Financial Markets in Europe (AFME), AGE Platform Europe, BETTER FINANCE, Cross Border Benefits Alliance – Europe (CBBA-Europe), ETS Project Consortium, European Association of Paritarian Institutions (AEIP), the European Banking Federation (EBF), EFAMA, the Federation of European Securities Exchanges (FESE), Insurance Europe, Invest Europe, and PensionsEurope.