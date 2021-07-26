FESE: European Exchange Report 2020

The European Exchange Report is the only place you can find reliable, integrated annual trading and financial figures, alongside other useful company information, for each European member exchange*.
Whether it’s a breakdown of overall costs and revenues, or the share of activity of specific markets, the European Exchange Report has the details:
A harmonised one-page overview of the trading and financial activity of each FESE member exchange
A clear and user-friendly source of comparable securities information
A large dataset - 2020 data increases the historical record of the report whose archive covers every year since 2006
The report is compiled by the FESE Economics and Statistics Committee based on the audited annual accounts of each member exchange, in cooperation with their respective finance and data teams.
The only single venue to house together trading and financial data on European exchanges, the European Exchange Report is a must-have resource for anyone wanting a clearer picture of Europe’s diverse securities trading landscape.
*FESE represents 36 exchanges in equities, bonds, derivatives, and commodities through 18 Full Members across 30 countries, as well as 1 Affiliate Member and 1 Observer Member.