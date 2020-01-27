FESE: European Capital Markets Fact Sheet Q4 2019

European capital markets had a relatively positive 2019 but a mixed fourth quarter as an uncertain economic outlook dominated the picture.
Both the FESE Index and new company listings increased QoQ and YoY, continuing with their previous trends.IPOs and equity investment flows experienced quarterly increases but had a divergent trajectory as they declined YoY.
Q4 was a negative quarter for options and futures, bond options and futures suffered a stark YoY decline in notional turnover.
