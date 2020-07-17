 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

  • Mondo Visione
  • Mondo Visione - Worldwide Exchange Intelligence
Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?
BV_Trial Banner.gif

FESE: European Capital Markets Fact Sheet Q2 2020

Date 17/07/2020

European capital markets in Q2 2020 stabilised after unprecedented monetary and fiscal policies but were dominated by an uncertain outlook as a result of the COVID-19 Crisis.

  • IPOs and IPO investment flows soared quarterly, breaking with their Q1 trend.
  • Equity market capitalisation and the number of listed companies experienced a decline.
  • Equity trades and turnover increased yearly but had a divergent trajectory as they decreased quarterly, owing to an exceptional Q1.
  • Options and futures trading suffered stark declines.
  • Securitised derivatives and ETFs turnover had a yearly surge.

Click here for full details.