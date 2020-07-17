FESE: European Capital Markets Fact Sheet Q2 2020

European capital markets in Q2 2020 stabilised after unprecedented monetary and fiscal policies but were dominated by an uncertain outlook as a result of the COVID-19 Crisis.
- IPOs and IPO investment flows soared quarterly, breaking with their Q1 trend.
- Equity market capitalisation and the number of listed companies experienced a decline.
- Equity trades and turnover increased yearly but had a divergent trajectory as they decreased quarterly, owing to an exceptional Q1.
- Options and futures trading suffered stark declines.
- Securitised derivatives and ETFs turnover had a yearly surge.
Click here for full details.