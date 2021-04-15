 Skip to main Content
FESE: European Capital Markets Fact Sheet

Date 15/04/2021

Highlights

European capital markets in Q1 2021 continued their marked recovery from the steep losses of a year ago amid hopes of a global economic recovery, the roll-out of Covid-19 vaccines, and the end of Brexit uncertainty.

  • Equity market capitalisation and the number of listed companies increased both quarterly and year-on-year. 
  • IPOs and IPO investment flows experienced large increases, continuing their Q4 trend. 
  • Equity trades and turnover had a quarterly surge but declined year-on-year. 
  • Options and futures trading rose on a quarterly basis but has decreased from this time last year. 
  • Securitised derivatives turnover grew quarterly but fell year-on-year. 
  • ETFs and UCITS turnover significantly increased this quarter but still saw a year-on-year decline. 
  • Bonds turnover has soared since last quarter.

Download it here

In addition to its quarterly Capital Markets Factsheet, each month FESE publishes data from its Members on a broad range of asset classes. This stats pack is structured in tables and provides an invaluable source of international comparison for European securities trading. Find it here.