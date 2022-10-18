FESE Capital Markets Fact Sheet - Q3 2022: A Quarterly Visual Overview Of Trading On European Capital Markets From FESE's Stats Team

Headlines



The total market cap of listed companies continued to fall, recording a third consecutive quarterly decline.



Investment flows in new listings and IPOs recovered from sharp drops in the first half of 2022, but overall numbers saw quarterly and year-on-year falls.



Equity trading declined further from its Q1 2022 high and from Q3 2021.



The number of listings on SME markets rose for another consecutive quarter, but their market cap continued to decline.



Derivatives trading saw quarterly and year-on-year increases, with the most significant rises compared to Q3 2021 coming in options and forex derivatives.



ETFs trading continued to decline from the peak recorded in Q1 2022, but bonds trading remained relatively steady, consolidating its year-on-year increase.