FESE Annual Statistical Report 2023 - A Summary Of FESE Members’ Trading Figures

Global Overview

2023 was a challenging year for the European economy. The continent faced multiple headwinds, including inflationary pressures and geopolitical uncertainties. These factors weighed on economic activity, leading to stagnant growth. Developments in European capital markets reflected these economic trends. Market capitalisation slowly increased while primary markets struggled and lit trading decreased.

ETFs volumes normalised to pre-pandemic levels, but the listed investment funds market continued its downtrend. Beyond equities, trading in exchange-traded derivatives stabilised and fixed-income trading on exchanges, including ESG bonds, resurged.

