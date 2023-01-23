Fee Rate Advisory #2 For Fiscal Year 2023

The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced that, starting on February 27, 2023, the fee rates applicable to most securities transactions will be set at $8.00 per million dollars.

Consequently, each self-regulatory organization will continue to pay the Commission a rate of $22.90 per million dollars for covered sales occurring on charge dates through February 26, 2023, and a rate of $8.00 per million dollars for covered sales occurring on charge dates on or after February 27, 2023.

For more information on the term “charge date,” please refer to Rule 31(a)(3) and Exchange Act Release No. 49928 at http://www.sec.gov/rules/final/34-49928.htm.

The assessment on security futures transactions will remain unchanged at $0.0042 for each round turn transaction.

The Commission determined these new rates in accordance with Section 31 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These adjustments do not directly affect the amount of funding available to the SEC.

The Office of Interpretation and Guidance in the Commission’s Division of Trading and Markets is available for questions on Section 31 at (202) 551-5777, or by e-mail at tradingandmarkets@sec.gov.

The Commission will issue further notices as appropriate to keep the public informed of developments relating to fees under Section 31. These notices will be posted at the Commission's Internet Website at http://www.sec.gov.

