Federation Of European Securities Exchanges Vacancy: Policy Adviser

The Federation of European Securities Exchanges (FESE) is looking to recruit a Policy Adviser to work in the regulatory policy team of the organisation.
We’re offering a challenging position in an international and professional organisation with Brussels as the operating base.
Main duties include:
- Supporting the ongoing regulatory developments of the Association;
- Conduct research on economic and financial data;
- Manage the statistical database which includes coordination and collection of statistical data and checking of monthly statistical input;
- Manage the quarterly analytical statistics review;
- Support with the preparation of meeting agendas, working documents and minutes of meetings;
- Contribute towards projects, presentations, surveys, studies etc;
- Research issues related to the work of the policy team.
Other tasks include:
– Managing IT support;
– Support the team in the organisation of meetings and events;
Applicants should:
– Have a university degree in Economics or other relevant areas, with a minimum of 3 years relevant professional experience, preferably in a trade association or similar;
– Some knowledge/understanding of financial services in particular MiFID is desirable;
– Possess good organisational skills, be proactive, self-motivated, result-oriented, with a strong team spirit and interpersonal skills;
– Have the ability to meet strict deadlines;
– Excellent computer skills (Outlook, Word, PowerPoint); in particular a high level of proficiency is required in Excel;
– Fluency in English – Excellent written and oral communication skills.
Further details:
Start date: As soon as possible
Contract type: Permanent position, full-time. Competitive salary package, with excellent benefits.
To apply: Please send your CV and motivation letter by email to roberts@fese.eu by Friday 18th September.
For information: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for interviews.