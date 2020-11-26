Federation Of Euro-Asian Stock Exchanges (FEAS) Announces Champions League Award 2020 Winners
Date 26/11/2020
The Federation of Euro-Asian Stock Exchanges (FEAS) announces Champions League Award 2020 Winners among FEAS Members’ Markets Participants.
Developed by FEAS Secretariat, it aims to define the Best Member of local exchanges (FEAS Members) and to implement a special award ‘Champion Member’ among Best Members. The main purpose is to raise awareness about local participants among FEAS Community. The award targets FEAS Members’ Market participants based on their transactions in Stock Market and in Fixed Income Market. Based on the results of the evaluation process, the nominees receive Gold, Silver or Bronze prizes for the 1st, 2nd and 3rd places.
Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, this year Champions League Gala event is postponed. FEAS hopes to meet the winners during next ConFEAS event, where the awards will be given to them.
2020 Winners in the Stock Market
2020 Winners in the Fixed Income Market
“I would like to congratulate all our distinguished winners and nominees, the Best Members in local markets.
Keep up the good work in local markets: we believe, Champions League Award will bring new opportunities and visibility to the best performers”.