Federal Reserve: Senior Loan Officer Opinion Survey On Bank Lending Practices

Survey of up to eighty large domestic banks and twenty-four U.S. branches and agencies of foreign banks. The Federal Reserve generally conducts the survey quarterly, timing it so that results are available for the January/February, April/May, August, and October/November meetings of the Federal Open Market Committee. The Federal Reserve occasionally conducts one or two additional surveys during the year. Questions cover changes in the standards and terms of the banks' lending and the state of business and household demand for loans. The survey often includes questions on one or two other topics of current interest.

2023 July*

April

January 2022 October

July

April

January

2021 October

July

April

January 2020 October

September

July

April

January

2019 October

July

April

January 2018 October

July

April

January