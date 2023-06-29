Federal Reserve Names Organizations Certified As Ready For FedNow® Service

The Federal Reserve announced that 57 early adopter organizations, including financial institutions and service providers, have completed formal testing and certification in advance of the FedNow Service's launch planned for late July. Many of these organizations will be live when the FedNow Service launches or shortly after, with financial institutions ready to send and receive transactions and service providers ready to support transaction activity.

This group of early adopters is now performing final trial runs on the service to confirm their readiness to support live transactions over the new instant payments infrastructure. The early adopters include 41 financial institutions participating as senders, receivers and/or correspondents supporting settlement, 15 service providers processing on behalf of participants, and the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

"We are on track for the FedNow Service launch, with a strong cohort of financial institutions and service providers of all sizes in the process of completing the final round of readiness testing," said Ken Montgomery, first vice president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston and FedNow program executive. "With go-live nearing, financial institutions and their industry partners should be confident in moving forward with plans to join the network of organizations participating in the FedNow Service."

Over time, financial institutions are expected to adopt and build on the FedNow Service with the goal of offering new instant payments services to their customers. Montgomery noted that as a platform for innovation, the FedNow Service is intended to support multiple use cases, such as account to account transfer, request for payment, bill pay, and many others.

In addition to working with early adopters, the Federal Reserve continues to work with and onboard financial institutions planning to join later in 2023 and beyond, as the initial step to growing a robust network aiming to reach all 10,000 U.S. financial institutions.

About the FedNow Service

The Federal Reserve Banks are developing the FedNow Service to facilitate nationwide reach of instant payment services by financial institutions — regardless of size or geographic location — around the clock, every day of the year. Through financial institutions participating in the FedNow Service, businesses and individuals will be able to send and receive instant payments at any time of day, and recipients will have full access to funds immediately, giving them greater flexibility to manage their money and make time-sensitive payments. Access will be provided through the Federal Reserve's FedLine® network, which serves more than 10,000 financial institutions directly or through their agents. For more information, visit FedNowExplorer.org.