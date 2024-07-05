Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

Federal Reserve: Monetary Policy Report

Date 05/07/2024

The Federal Reserve Act requires the Federal Reserve Board to submit written reports to Congress containing discussions of "the conduct of monetary policy and economic developments and prospects for the future." This report⁠—called the Monetary Policy Report⁠—is submitted semiannually to the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs and to the House Committee on Financial Services, along with testimony from the Federal Reserve Board Chair.

2024

March: Testimony | HTML | PDF
July: PDF

2023

March: Testimony | HTML | PDF
June: Testimony | HTML | PDF

2022

February: Testimony | HTML | PDF
June: Testimony | HTML PDF

2021

February: Testimony | HTML | PDF
July: Testimony | HTML | PDF

2020

February: Testimony | HTML | PDF
June: Testimony | HTML | PDF

2019

February: Testimony | HTML | PDF
July:  Testimony | HTML | PDF

2018

February: Testimony | HTML | PDF
July: Testimony | HTML | PDF

2017

February: Testimony HTML | PDF
July: Testimony | HTML | PDF

2016

February: Testimony | HTML | PDF
June: Testimony | HTML | PDF

2015

February: Testimony | HTML | PDF
July: Testimony | HTML | PDF

2014

February: Testimony | HTML | PDF
July: Testimony | HTML | PDF

2013

February: Testimony | HTML | PDF
July: Testimony | HTML | PDF

2012

February: Testimony | HTML | PDF
July: Testimony | HTML | PDF

2011

March: Testimony | HTML | PDF
July: Testimony | HTML | PDF

2010

February: Testimony | HTML | PDF
July: Testimony | HTML | PDF

2009

February: Testimony | HTML | PDF
July: Testimony | HTML | PDF

2008

February: Testimony | HTML | PDF
July: Testimony | HTML | PDF

2007

February: Testimony | HTML | PDF
July: Testimony | HTML | PDF

2006

February: Testimony | HTML | PDF
July: Testimony | HTML | PDF

2005

February: Testimony | HTML | PDF
July: Testimony | HTML | PDF

2004

February: Testimony | HTML | PDF
July: Testimony | HTML | PDF

2003

February: Testimony | HTML | PDF
April: Testimony
July: Testimony | HTML | PDF

2002

February: Testimony | HTML | PDF
July: Testimony | HTML | PDF

2001

February: Testimony | HTML | PDF
July: Testimony | HTML | PDF

2000

February: Testimony | HTML | PDF
July: Testimony | HTML | PDF

1999

February: Testimony | HTML | PDF
July: Testimony | HTML | PDF

1998

February: Testimony | HTML | PDF
July: Testimony | HTML | PDF

1997

February: Testimony | HTML | PDF
July: Testimony | HTML | PDF

1996

July: Testimony | HTML | PDF

