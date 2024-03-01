Federal Reserve Monetary Policy Report

The Federal Reserve Act requires the Federal Reserve Board to submit written reports to Congress containing discussions of "the conduct of monetary policy and economic developments and prospects for the future." This report—called the Monetary Policy Report—is submitted semiannually to the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs and to the House Committee on Financial Services, along with testimony from the Federal Reserve Board Chair.
2024
March: PDF
2023
March: Testimony | HTML | PDF
June: Testimony | HTML | PDF
2022
February: Testimony | HTML | PDF
June: Testimony | HTML | PDF
2021
February: Testimony | HTML | PDF
July: Testimony | HTML | PDF
2020
February: Testimony | HTML | PDF
June: Testimony | HTML | PDF
2019
February: Testimony | HTML | PDF
July: Testimony | HTML | PDF
2018
February: Testimony | HTML | PDF
July: Testimony | HTML | PDF
2017
February: Testimony | HTML | PDF
July: Testimony | HTML | PDF
2016
February: Testimony | HTML | PDF
June: Testimony | HTML | PDF
2015
February: Testimony | HTML | PDF
July: Testimony | HTML | PDF
2014
February: Testimony | HTML | PDF
July: Testimony | HTML | PDF
2013
February: Testimony | HTML | PDF
July: Testimony | HTML | PDF
2012
February: Testimony | HTML | PDF
July: Testimony | HTML | PDF
2011
March: Testimony | HTML | PDF
July: Testimony | HTML | PDF
2010
February: Testimony | HTML | PDF
July: Testimony | HTML | PDF
2009
February: Testimony | HTML | PDF
July: Testimony | HTML | PDF
2008
February: Testimony | HTML | PDF
July: Testimony | HTML | PDF
2007
February: Testimony | HTML | PDF
July: Testimony | HTML | PDF
2006
February: Testimony | HTML | PDF
July: Testimony | HTML | PDF
2005
February: Testimony | HTML | PDF
July: Testimony | HTML | PDF
2004
February: Testimony | HTML | PDF
July: Testimony | HTML | PDF
2003
February: Testimony | HTML | PDF
April: Testimony
July: Testimony | HTML | PDF
2002
February: Testimony | HTML | PDF
July: Testimony | HTML | PDF
2001
February: Testimony | HTML | PDF
July: Testimony | HTML | PDF
2000
February: Testimony | HTML | PDF
July: Testimony | HTML | PDF
1999
February: Testimony | HTML | PDF
July: Testimony | HTML | PDF
1998
February: Testimony | HTML | PDF
July: Testimony | HTML | PDF
1997
February: Testimony | HTML | PDF
July: Testimony | HTML | PDF