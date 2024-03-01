Federal Reserve Monetary Policy Report

The Federal Reserve Act requires the Federal Reserve Board to submit written reports to Congress containing discussions of "the conduct of monetary policy and economic developments and prospects for the future." This report⁠—called the Monetary Policy Report⁠—is submitted semiannually to the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs and to the House Committee on Financial Services, along with testimony from the Federal Reserve Board Chair.

2024 March: PDF 2023 March: Testimony | HTML | PDF

June: Testimony | HTML | PDF 2022 February: Testimony | HTML | PDF

June: Testimony | HTML | PDF 2021 February: Testimony | HTML | PDF

July: Testimony | HTML | PDF 2020 February: Testimony | HTML | PDF

June: Testimony | HTML | PDF 2019 February: Testimony | HTML | PDF

July: Testimony | HTML | PDF 2018 February: Testimony | HTML | PDF

July: Testimony | HTML | PDF 2017 February: Testimony | HTML | PDF

July: Testimony | HTML | PDF 2016 February: Testimony | HTML | PDF

June: Testimony | HTML | PDF 2015 February: Testimony | HTML | PDF

July: Testimony | HTML | PDF 2014 February: Testimony | HTML | PDF

July: Testimony | HTML | PDF 2013 February: Testimony | HTML | PDF

July: Testimony | HTML | PDF 2012 February: Testimony | HTML | PDF

July: Testimony | HTML | PDF 2011 March: Testimony | HTML | PDF

July: Testimony | HTML | PDF 2010 February: Testimony | HTML | PDF

July: Testimony | HTML | PDF 2009 February: Testimony | HTML | PDF

July: Testimony | HTML | PDF 2008 February: Testimony | HTML | PDF

July: Testimony | HTML | PDF 2007 February: Testimony | HTML | PDF

July: Testimony | HTML | PDF 2006 February: Testimony | HTML | PDF

July: Testimony | HTML | PDF 2005 February: Testimony | HTML | PDF

July: Testimony | HTML | PDF 2004 February: Testimony | HTML | PDF

July: Testimony | HTML | PDF 2003 February: Testimony | HTML | PDF

April: Testimony

July: Testimony | HTML | PDF 2002 February: Testimony | HTML | PDF

July: Testimony | HTML | PDF 2001 February: Testimony | HTML | PDF

July: Testimony | HTML | PDF 2000 February: Testimony | HTML | PDF

July: Testimony | HTML | PDF 1999 February: Testimony | HTML | PDF

July: Testimony | HTML | PDF 1998 February: Testimony | HTML | PDF

July: Testimony | HTML | PDF 1997 February: Testimony | HTML | PDF

July: Testimony | HTML | PDF 1996 July: Testimony | HTML | PDF