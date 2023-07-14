Federal Reserve Chair Powell To Host Town Hall With Educators

Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome H. Powell will host a town hall with educators on September 28, 2023, at 4:00 p.m. ET. During the event, the Chair will respond to questions from the in-person audience and participants who will join the event virtually from across the country.

The event will be broadcast at federalreserve.gov and at youtube.com/federalreserve. Viewers can follow the Federal Reserve Board on Twitter at @FederalReserve, on Facebook at facebook.com/federalreserve, and join in on the discussion by using the hashtag: #FedTownHall.