Federal Reserve Board’s May 2021 Financial Stability Report

Current Report: May 6, 2021
Statement by Governor Brainard | Report (PDF)
This report summarizes the Federal Reserve Board’s framework for assessing the resilience of the U.S. financial system and presents the Board’s current assessment. By publishing this report, the Board intends to promote public understanding and increase transparency and accountability for the Federal Reserve’s views on this topic.
Past Reports
2020
November: Statement by Governor Brainard | Report
May: Report
2019
November: Report
May: Report
2018
November: Report