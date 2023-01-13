BV_Trial Banner.gif
Federal Reserve Board Releases Results Of Survey Of Senior Financial Officers At Banks About Their Strategies And Practices For Managing Reserve Balances

Date 13/01/2023

The Federal Reserve Board on Friday released results of a survey of senior financial officers at banks about their strategies and practices for managing reserve balances. The Senior Financial Officer Survey is used by the Board to obtain information about deposit pricing and behavior, bank liability management, the provision of financial services, and reserve management strategies and practices. The most recent survey was conducted in collaboration with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York between November 4, 2022, and November 18, 2022, and includes responses from banks that held slightly below three quarters of total banking system reserve balances at the time of the survey.

 

