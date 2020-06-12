Federal Reserve Board Releases A Report, Fed Listens: Perspectives From The Public, Summarizing The 15 Fed Listens Events Held By The Board And The Federal Reserve Banks Since The Beginning Of 2019

The Federal Reserve Board on Friday released a report, Fed Listens: Perspectives from the Public, summarizing the 15 Fed Listens events held by the Board and the Federal Reserve Banks since the beginning of 2019, including the most recent event to discuss the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Fed Listens events are part of the Federal Reserve's review of monetary policy strategy, tools, and communication practices.

During the events, Federal Reserve officials directly engaged a range of individuals and groups—including unions, small businesses, low- and moderate-income communities, retirees, and others—on issues pertaining to the Federal Reserve's dual mandate of maximum employment and stable prices. In addition to summaries of the events, the report includes an introductory note from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome H. Powell and key takeaways from the Fed Listens series.

Additional information on the Federal Reserve's review of monetary policy strategy, tools, and communication practices and the Fed Listens events is available at https://www.federalreserve.gov/monetarypolicy/review-of-monetary-policy-strategy-tools-and-communications.htm.