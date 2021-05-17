Federal Reserve Board Issues Report On The Economic Well-Being Of U.S. Households

In the fourth quarter of 2020, nearly one-fourth of adults said that they were worse off financially compared to a year earlier, reflecting the economic fallout and distress resulting from the global COVID-19 pandemic. The Federal Reserve Board's report, Economic Well-Being of U.S. Households in 2020, which was released on Monday, found a larger share of adults were worse off in 2020 than in previous years of the survey. This change occurred broadly across the population, but not all groups fared similarly.
