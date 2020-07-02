 Skip to main Content
Federal Reserve Board Issues Enforcement Action With Putnam County Bank And Announces Termination Of Enforcement Action With Barclays Bank PLC

Date 02/07/2020

The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced the execution of the enforcement action listed below:

Putnam County Bank, Hurricane, West Virginia
Flood insurance violations civil money penalty, dated July 1, 2020

The Board also announced the termination of the enforcement action listed below:

Barclays Bank PLC, London, England and Barclays Bank PLC New York Branch, New York, New York
Cease and Desist Order, dated May 20, 2015
Terminated June 25, 2020

Additional enforcement actions can be searched for here.

 