Federal Reserve Board Finalizes Rule That Governs Funds Transfers Over The Federal Reserve Banks' FedNow Service

Date 19/05/2022

The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday finalized a rule that governs funds transfers over the Federal Reserve Banks' FedNow℠ Service. The final rule is substantially similar to the proposal from last year, with a few clarifications in response to comments.

 

The FedNow Service is a new 24x7x365 interbank settlement service with clearing functionality to support instant payments in the United States and is expected to be available in 2023.

The final rule provides a comprehensive set of rules governing funds transfers over the FedNow Service and provides legal certainty and clarity on the rights and obligations of parties to a transfer over the FedNow Service.

 

