BV_Trial Banner.gif
Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

Mondo Visione Contextual Ad MV 468 x 60 Your Brand Our Audience MV 468 x 60 Your Hard To Reach CCData-468x60x2.jpg BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23

Federal Reserve Board Finalizes A Rule Establishing Capital Requirements For Insurers Supervised By The Board

Date 06/10/2023

The Federal Reserve Board on Friday finalized a rule establishing capital requirements for insurers supervised by the Board. The final rule is substantially similar to the proposal issued in September 2019.

 

The final rule includes a framework, known as the Building Block Approach, that builds on existing state-based insurance requirements, accounts for risks that are specific to the business of insurance, and is different from the calculations used for bank capital requirements. Under the Building Block Approach, a Board-supervised insurer is required to aggregate its top-tier company's capital requirements with its subsidiaries' requirements to determine its enterprise-wide requirement.

All Board-supervised insurers currently hold enough capital to comply with this rule, which takes effect as of January 1, 2024.

MV 120 X 600 Your Brand Our Audience MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg
MV 120 X 600 Your Brand Our Audience MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg