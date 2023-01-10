Federal Reserve Board Announces The Designation Of The Chairs And Deputy Chairs Of The 12 Federal Reserve Banks For 2023

The Federal Reserve Board on Tuesday announced the designation of the Chairs and Deputy Chairs of the 12 Federal Reserve Banks for 2023.

Each Reserve Bank has a nine-member board of directors. The Board of Governors in Washington appoints three of these directors and each year designates one of its appointees as Chair and a second as Deputy Chair.

The Board continues to focus on increasing the diversity of Reserve Bank boards of directors so their composition better reflects the communities they serve. Updated information about the gender and race/ethnicity of Reserve Bank boards of directors and about the sectors represented by those directors is available on the Board's website. Similar details about Reserve Bank Branch boards of directors will be published in the coming weeks.

Following are the names of the Chairs and Deputy Chairs designated by the Board for 2023:

Boston

Corey Thomas, chairman and chief executive officer, Rapid7, Inc., Boston, Massachusetts, named Chair.

Roger W. Crandall, chairman, president, and chief executive officer, Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company, Springfield, Massachusetts, named Deputy Chair.

New York

Vincent Alvarez, president, New York City Central Labor Council, AFL-CIO, New York, New York, named Chair.

Rosa M. Gil, founder, president, and chief executive officer, Comunilife, Inc., New York, New York, named Deputy Chair.

Philadelphia

Anthony Ibarguen, chief executive officer, Quench USA, Inc., King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, named Chair.

Sharmain Matlock-Turner, president and chief executive officer, Urban Affairs Coalition, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, named Deputy Chair.

Cleveland

Doris Carson Williams, president and chief executive officer, African American Chamber of Commerce of Western Pennsylvania, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, named Chair.

Heidi L. Gartland, chief government and community relations officer, University Hospitals, Cleveland, Ohio, named Deputy Chair.

Richmond

Jodie W. McLean, chief executive officer, EDENS, Washington, D.C., named Chair.

Lisa M. Hamilton, president and chief executive officer, The Annie E. Casey Foundation, Baltimore, Maryland, named Deputy Chair.

Atlanta

Claire Lewis Arnold, chief executive officer, Leapfrog Services, Inc., Atlanta, Georgia, named Chair.

Gregory A. Haile, president, Broward College, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, named Deputy Chair.

Chicago

Jennifer F. Scanlon, president and chief executive officer, UL Inc., Northbrook, Illinois, named Chair.

Juan Salgado, chancellor, City Colleges of Chicago, Chicago, Illinois, named Deputy Chair.

St. Louis

James M. McKelvey, Jr., founder and chief executive officer, Invisibly, Inc., St. Louis, Missouri, renamed Chair.

Carolyn Chism Hardy, president and chief executive officer, Chism Hardy Investments, LLC, Bartlett, Tennessee, renamed Deputy Chair.

Minneapolis

Srilata Zaheer, dean, Carlson School of Management, University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, Minnesota, renamed Chair.

Chris Hilger, chairman, president, and chief executive officer, Securian Financial, St. Paul, Minnesota, renamed Deputy Chair.

Kansas City

Patrick A. Dujakovich, president, Greater Kansas City AFL-CIO, Kansas City, Missouri, named Chair.

María Griego-Raby, president and principal, Contract Associates, Albuquerque, New Mexico, named Deputy Chair.

Dallas

Thomas J. Falk, retired chairman and chief executive officer, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Dallas, Texas, renamed Chair.

Claudia Aguirre, president and chief executive officer, BakerRipley, Houston, Texas, renamed Deputy Chair.

San Francisco

Tamara L. Lundgren, chairman, president, and chief executive officer, Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc., Portland, Oregon, renamed Chair.

David P. White, immediate past chief executive officer and chief negotiator, Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA), Los Angeles, California, and current venture partner, Ulu Ventures, Palo Alto, California, renamed Deputy Chair.