Federal Reserve Board Announces Termination Of Enforcement Actions With Discover Financial Services, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Deutsche Bank AG, And The Royal Bank Of Scotland PLC And RBS Securities, Inc.

The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced the termination of the enforcement actions listed below:
Discover Financial Services, Riverwoods, Illinois
Written Agreement, dated May 26, 2015
Terminated February 5, 2020
JPMorgan Chase & Co., New York, New York
Cease and Desist Order dated November 17, 2016
Terminated February 11, 2020
Deutsche Bank AG, Frankfurt am Main, Germany
Cease and Desist Order dated April 20, 2017
Terminated February 11, 2020
The Royal Bank of Scotland PLC, Edinburgh, Scotland and RBS Securities Inc. (n.k.a NatWest Markets Securities Inc.), Stamford, Connecticut
Cease and Desist Order dated May 20, 2015
Terminated February 12, 2020
