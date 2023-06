Federal Reserve Board Announces Termination Of Enforcement Actions With Commerzbank AG, Frankfurt am Main And Commerzbank AG New York Branch

The Federal Reserve Board on Friday announced the termination of the enforcement actions listed below:

Commerzbank AG, Frankfurt am Main, Germany, and Commerzbank AG New York Branch, New York, New York

Written Agreement dated June 8, 2012 (PDF)

Terminated June 15, 2023

Commerzbank AG, Frankfurt am Main, Germany and Commerzbank AG New York Branch, New York, New York

Cease and Desist Order dated October 16, 2013 (PDF)

Terminated June 2, 2023

Commerzbank AG, Frankfurt am Main, Germany

Cease and Desist Order dated March 12, 2015 (PDF)

Terminated June 2, 2023

Additional enforcement actions can be searched for here.