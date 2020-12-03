Federal Reserve Board Announces Members Of Its Insurance Policy Advisory Committee

The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced seven members, including three new members, of its Insurance Policy Advisory Committee, or IPAC. The members will serve three-year terms beginning in 2021.
The IPAC, which was established by the Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief, and Consumer Protection Act, provides information, advice, and recommendations to the Board on domestic and international insurance issues.
This year, the inaugural IPAC members began serving staggered terms ranging from one to three years, and four have been selected to serve three-year terms beginning next year. Additionally, three new members will also start three-year terms next year.
IPAC members have expertise in life insurance, property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance, and have professional backgrounds in insurance accounting, actuarial science, academia, insurance regulation, policyholder advocacy, capital markets, and other areas.
New Members
Shweta Jhanji
Senior Vice President, Treasurer
Ameriprise Financial
Bryan Pickel
Vice President & Head, International Regulatory Affairs
Prudential Financial
Sarah Williams
Managing Director, Head of Enterprise Risk Management
Global Atlantic Financial Company
Re-appointed Members
John Bruno
The Auto Club Group
Executive Vice President, General Counsel, Secretary & Chief Human Resources Officer
Bridget Hagan
The Cypress Group
Partner, Head of Insurance Practice Group
Aaron Sarfatti
AXA Equitable Life
Chief Risk Officer
Halina von dem Hagen
Manulife
Global Treasurer and Head of Capital Management