BV_Trial Banner.gif
Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

Mondo Visione Contextual Ad MV 468 x 60 Your Brand Our Audience MV 468 x 60 Your Hard To Reach FM-TNS-Website-Banner-1-468x60.jpg FM-TNS-Website-Banner-2-468x60.jpg

Federal Reserve Board Announces Its Approval For UBS Group AG To Acquire The U.S. Subsidiaries Of Credit Suisse Group AG

Date 14/04/2023

The Federal Reserve Board on Friday announced its approval for UBS Group AG, of Zürich, Switzerland, to acquire the U.S. subsidiaries of Credit Suisse Group AG, of Zürich, Switzerland.

 

The application was submitted in connection with UBS Group AG's acquisition of Credit Suisse Group AG. In connection with the proposal, UBS has committed to provide the Board with an implementation plan for combining the U.S. business and operations of UBS and Credit Suisse, which will be updated quarterly. The implementation plan will address UBS's obligations to comply with more stringent enhanced prudential standards, including liquidity standards.

MV 120 X 600 Your Brand Our Audience MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach
MV 120 X 600 Your Brand Our Audience MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach