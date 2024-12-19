Federal Reserve Board Announces Appointment Of Seven Members, Including Three New Members, To Its Insurance Policy Advisory Committee (IPAC)

The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced the appointment of seven members, including three new members, to its Insurance Policy Advisory Committee, or IPAC.
The IPAC, which was established by the Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief, and Consumer Protection Act, provides information, advice, and recommendations to the Board on domestic and international insurance issues.
IPAC members have expertise in life insurance, property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance, and have professional backgrounds in insurance accounting, actuarial science, academia, insurance regulation, policyholder advocacy, capital markets, and other areas. More information is available here.
New Members
Jonathan Kelly
Partner
Sidley Austin
Paul Kim
Head of Commercial Risk Strategy and Product Development
Aon
Sam Ramos
Chief Legal Officer, General Counsel & Secretary
Global Atlantic Financial Company
Re-appointed Members
Andrew Vedder
Vice President of Enterprise Risk Management
Northwestern Mutual
John Golden
Global Head of Insurance Regulation
Apollo Global Management
Peter Kochenburger
Professor of Law
Southern University Law, Emeritus, University of Connecticut School of Law
William Torchiana
Partner
Sullivan & Cromwell