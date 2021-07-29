 Skip to main Content
Federal Reserve Annual Report

Date 29/07/2021

Current Report 2020

This report covers the calendar-year operations and activities carried out by the Board in its five key functional areas: (1) monetary policy, (2) financial stability, (3) supervision and regulation, (4) payment system and Reserve Bank oversight, and (5) consumer and community affairs.

The appendix of this report contains additional information on Federal Reserve leadership, policy actions, budgets, updated historical data, and other supporting activities.


Archive

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

