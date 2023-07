This report covers the calendar-year operations and activities carried out by the Board in its five key functional areas: (1) monetary policy, (2) financial stability, (3) supervision and regulation, (4) payment system and Reserve Bank oversight, and (5) consumer and community affairs.

The appendix of this report contains additional information on Federal Reserve leadership, policy actions, budgets, updated historical data, and other supporting activities.

2022

PDF

2021

HTML | PDF

2020

HTML | PDF

2019

HTML | PDF

2018

HTML | PDF

2017

HTML | PDF

2016

HTML | PDF

2015

HTML | PDF

2014

HTML | PDF

2013

HTML | PDF

2012

HTML | PDF

2011

HTML | PDF

2010

HTML | PDF

2009

HTML | PDF

2008

HTML | PDF

2007

HTML | PDF

2006

HTML | PDF

2005

HTML | PDF

2004

HTML | PDF

2003

HTML | PDF

2002

PDF

2001

PDF

2000

PDF

1999

PDF

1998

PDF

1997

PDF

1996

PDF

1995

PDF